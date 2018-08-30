Reception Sept. 21 for artist Bojana Ginn at MOCA GA

The opening reception for 2017-2018 Working Artist Project Fellow Bojana Ginn’s solo exhibition at Museum of Contemporary Art of Georgia in Buckhead will be held Friday, Sept. 21.

The reception will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the upper-level galleries and is free for members.

Interdisciplinary artist and former doctor and scientist, Ginn graduated from medical achool in Belgrade, Serbia in 2001, and completed her MFA in sculpture at Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) in 2013. Merging art, science and technology, Ginn creates multimedia installations, sculpture and photography.

One of her first student works resonated with the international SciArt community and was presented at the Royal Flemish Academy of Belgium in Brussels, and also in Ghent, Boston, and Baltimore.

While at SCAD, Ginn was nominated for the Joan Mitchell Foundation Grant and for the Outstanding Achievement Award, International Sculpture Center.

After completing her studies, as a resident artist of the prestigious Studio Residency at The Atlanta Contemporary Art Center, Ginn was awarded a 2014 Tanne Foundation Award that she shares with her husband and artistic partner, Brian Ginn.

This round of Working Artist Project was curated by Joey Orr, the Andrew W. Mellon Curator for Research at the Spencer Museum of Art, University of Kansas.