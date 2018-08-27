Buckhead Christian Ministry receives grant from Atlanta Women’s Foundation

A Buckhead-based charity is among the eight nonprofits receiving a grant from The Atlanta Women’s Foundation’s Breaking Barriers, Building Women: Economic Empowerment Program.

The program will award a total of $1 million over two years to eight local nonprofit organizations that focus on higher education and asset building for low-income women in Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton, and Gwinnett counties.

Buckhead Christian Ministry, as well as 9to5 Georgia, Atlanta Habitat for Humanity, Clayton State University Foundation, Gwinnett Tech Foundation, H.O.P.E., Inc., Literacy Action, and Nicholas House will receive the funding for one year. Funding for the program is provided through a grant from The Coca-Cola Co.

AWF will also host annual workshops and trainings for the cohort. Through round-table discussions and presentations, participants will explore the challenges facing women and discuss the best ways to engage groups and individuals to build momentum and best practices on improving the well-being of women in Georgia. The goal of the trainings is to provide organizational capacity building; to encourage dialogue, cross-functional partnerships, and strategic alliances; and to foster collaboration among service providers.

“Education and asset-building are a critical component to helping women achieve economic self-sufficiency,” said AWF’s Executive Vice President of Mission DiShonda Hughes, “With this program and level of funding, AWF will be able to continue to strengthen the network of local nonprofits providing effective, comprehensive services, and eliminating systemic barriers impacting economically vulnerable women.”

Currently there are 239,000 women that are impacted by poverty in AWF’s five-county service area. While employment is an important step on the path to success, education and asset-building are key stepping stones to economic self-sufficiency. Women who have been living in poverty frequently struggle to find part-time jobs that do not provide enough to support their families. College graduates, on average, earned 56% more than high school graduates in 2015, according to data compiled by Economic Policy Institute. An educated woman’s household is more likely to prosper as a result of a higher overall income.

Assets are also essential to the economic security of all women. The Center for Community Economic Development found that the median net-worth for single African American and Hispanic women is $100 and $120, respectively. Assets include tangible and intangible resources such as cash savings, a college education, or a home. Without assets, families may be able to survive day-to-day, but will not be able to cope with a financial emergency, save for their children, or invest in a better future. The ability to earn and accumulate assets determines whether families can leave poverty behind and achieve economic security.

“We are grateful to our longtime partner and supporter The Coca-Cola Co. for making such a significant investment in AWF and the women in our community,” added AWF CEO Kari B. Love.

The 2018 Breaking Barriers, Building Women: Economic Empowerment Grantees: