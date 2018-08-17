Buckhead CID works to improve Piedmont corridor

Traffic is always an issue in Atlanta, but the Buckhead Community Improvement District is working to ease congestion with several projects along the Piedmont corridor.

Here is an update on the progress:

Piedmont Widening Project

The Piedmont Road Widening Project, between Peachtree and Lenox roads, will accommodate three lanes in each direction, a center turn lane and a 12-foot wide multi-use trail.

Croy Engineering has completed the survey work on the project and is now working on the design, which will take approximately 12 months with the plans to be completed by fall 2019. Construction is currently scheduled for fall 2020 and will be completed in approximately 18-24 months after the Buckhead CID selects a contractor.

Piedmont/Roswell/Habersham Scoping Study

During peak hours, a large volume of vehicles pass through the triangular junction at Piedmont, Habersham and Roswell roads, resulting in significant traffic congestion. A scoping study is currently underway to recommend corridor and intersection improvements to reduce traffic congestion and improve walkability, including but not limited to adding or eliminating one or more intersection approaches, adding or eliminating intersection signalization, increasing the spacing between intersections and grade separation.

A project kick-off meeting with the design consultant

was held July 19. The Buckhead CID is currently planning various stakeholder meetings that will take place this fall. The project will take approximately 12 months ,and should be complete by summer 2019.

“The Piedmont Corridor is one of the main arteries for Buckhead commuters and it’s important that we work to enhance the traffic flow and accessibility during peak hours,” said Darion Dunn, director of capital improvements and planning for the Buckhead CID. “These two initiatives will not only help ease traffic, but also improve walkability in Buckhead with the possibility of a multi-use trail and wider sidewalks.”