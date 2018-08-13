PATH400 wins American Transportation Award

PATH400 recently received the Quality of Life/Community Development, Small Category Award at the 2018 SASHTO Annual Meeting in Houston.

Livable Buckhead partnered with the Georgia Department of Transportation, the Buckhead Community Improvement District and the PATH Foundation to develop the 5.2-mile bikeable and walkable greenway through the heart of Atlanta’s north side. The partnership resulted in cost efficiencies and design innovations.

“PATH400 converted unused right of way property into something functional and beautiful, offering wonderful health and recreation benefits to the community,” said Meg Pirkle, G

DOT’s chief engineer. “We are proud to have helped make this vision a reality.”

The 11th Annual America’s Transportation Awards are sponsored by AASHTO, Socrata, AAA and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. The competition recognizes transportation projects in three categories: Quality of Life/Community Development, Best Use of Technology and Innovation, and Operations Excellence. Project categories are broken down by size: small (less than $25 million), medium (between $25 and $200 million) and large (more than $200 million).

PATH400 is built on the right-of-way of GA 400 and the public land adjacent to MARTA. PATH400’s goal is to reclaim what was a highway-only corridor and creates a multimodal trail by turning underused gray infrastructure into a useable green space. It connects neighborhoods, offices and retail locations and provides users with an easy way to explore, exercise, commute and engage.

Livable Buckhead has also partnered with GDOT and the Atlanta Police Department to install security cameras at every major point of entry to the PATH400 trail. These cameras tie into the city of Atlanta’s state-of-the-art Video Integration Center, providing enhanced safety of pedestrians and cyclists using PATH400.