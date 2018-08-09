Business News

Buckhead-based Roadie among finalists for MAC E3 Awards

The Metro Atlanta Chamber has announced its finalists for the 2018 Atlanta E3 Awards and among the list is Buckhead-based Roadie Inc., an “on-the-way” delivery startup.

Buckhead startup Roadie Inc., which recently expanded its partnership with Delta Air Lines Inc. to get delayed bags back to travelers faster, is a finalist for the Metro Atlanta Chamber’s E3 Awards.

The chamber’s E3 Awards celebrate the companies, organizations and people whose work innovates at the intersection of sustainability and commerce.

“This year’s finalists represent the best of our region’s efforts to advance business models that focus on sustainability,” said MAC President and CEO Hala Moddelmog. “Environmental stewardship and corporate responsibility are not only essential to our future but also an economic benefit to our metro area.”

The awards recognize that doing the right thing by the environment is not at odds with making a profit. By fostering collaboration and problem solving, many Atlanta companies are making a positive difference.

The six award categories are Built Environment, Clean Tech Innovation, Impact (Individual), Liquid Assets, Moving the Needle (Transportation), and Resilient Communities. The categories cover a variety of industry sectors, such as water conservation, renewable energy, recycling, smart growth and many more. Full descriptions of each category can be found here.

“The E3 Awards allow us to tell the inspiring stories of the people and organizations promoting a clean environment and sustainable business practices here in metro Atlanta and demonstrate that Atlanta is among the most sustainable cities” said Dave Williams, MAC’s vice president of infrastructure and government affairs.

Finalists by category are as follows:

Built Environment:
MARTA – Transit Oriented Development
Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Clean Tech Innovation:
Mohawk – EverStrand
Synergy Solutions

Impact Award:
Patricia Barmeyer, King & Spalding
Stephanie Stuckey, Bloomberg Philantropies
Mark Toro, North American Properties

Liquid Assets:
Georgia Aquarium
Georgia Power

Moving the Needle:
Roadie
UPS

Resilient Communities:
Goodwill of North Georgia
The Kroger Co.

