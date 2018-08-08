Buckhead Heritage’s Limelight event Aug. 22

The Buckhead Heritage Society’s Limelight program will be held Wednesday, Aug. 22.

Guests for the 7 p.m. event, held at Sanctuary Night Club, will hear stories about this amazing club in Buckhead’s history, and Guy D’Alema will project photos from his recent book “LIMELIGHT…in a sixtieth of a second.”

D’Alema served as The Limelight’s Paparazzi from 1981-1985.

Buckhead Heritage welcomes attendees to break out “disco” duds for the event, and will award special recognition to the best dressed individuals and couples. The Sanctuary is located at 3209 Paces Ferry Place.

Admission is $10 for members and $20 for nonmembers. There is a flight of stairs to get to the event.