Buckhead gets Auto Tag Renewal kiosk

Buckhead drivers now have a quick way to renew their vehicle tags via a new Auto Tag Renewal kiosk.

Thanks to Fulton County Tax Commissioner Arthur Ferdinand, an automated Auto Tag (annual) Renewal kiosk has been installed in the Piedmont Peachtree Crossing Kroger shopping center at 3330 Piedmont Road.

The kiosk is available from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. seven days per week.

Although this is the only automated service for this purpose in Buckhead, all Georgia residents will benefit from its program. It requires identification of the applicant to execute its procedure, with a convenience fee of $3. The equipment is operated by Intellectual Technology Inc.

Buckhead Coalition President and former Atlanta Mayor Sam Massell lauds the tax commissioner for his “cooperation in supporting this initiative to further benefit the quality of life in our Buckhead community.”