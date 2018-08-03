Atlanta hotels see record occupancy

City of Atlanta experienced 77 percent hotel occupancy during the first half of 2018, according to Smith Travel Research (STR).

The recent occupancy marks the highest percentage to date over this six-month period and a 4 percent increase during the same time frame in 2017.

“This record-breaking momentum is reflective of Atlanta’s continued success as a destination for convention business and leisure travelers,” said William Pate, president and CEO of the Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau. “The city continues to evolve with new experiences, venues and accommodations to offer a world-class experience to visitors.”

Buckhead hotels were included in the occupancy tally.

Months with the highest recorded occupancy for 2018 include January, March and June. Each month hosted an inaugural citywide event for Atlanta such as College Football Playoff National Championship, National Science Teachers Association’s National Conference and American Society for Microbiology’s ASM Microbe 2018.

Among the occupancy increases, transient (occupancy driven by travel independent from groups) for January through June grew 4.5 percent year-over-year, according to STR, significantly exceeding the national level.