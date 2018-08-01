AIG planning to move Atlanta office to Buckhead

Insurance giant AIG plans to move its Atlanta headquarters from the Central Perimeter area to Buckhead, according to a published report.

The New York-based company, formally American International Group Inc., will likely relocate to One Alliance Center from its current space in Sandy Springs by early 2019, according to a report at Bisnow.

AIG’s principal operations in Atlanta are currently at NorthPark Town Center office complex in Sandy Springs. AIG is set to occupy the 10th and 11th floors at One Alliance Center, Bisnow reports.

Reached via email by Buckhead View, Jessica McGinn, AIG’s manager of media relations in New York, said the company declined to comment.