Published on July 26th, 2018

‘Atlanta Together’ working

By Sam Massell, president, Buckhead Coalition

Sam Massell, president, Buckhead Coalition

About six months ago as our city came out of a contentious election, some social media overflowed with bitterness.

This generated a civic response by our nonprofit Buckhead Coalition, entitled “Atlanta Together”. Starting with six ministers from Buckhead Churches, a unified prayer was drafted and distributed to other clergy in the community, where some 5,000 congregants received its message.

This pro hac group grew to 30, including representatives from such leading houses of worship outside of Buckhead as Ebenezer Baptist Church, First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta, and The Temple, and healing began of divides such as north side vs. south side, black vs. white, Democrat vs. Republican.

The bitterness has subsided, for which we are thankful. The faith community of our great city has played a key part again of Atlanta’s success formula as whenever called on through our history.

