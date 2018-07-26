The city of Atlanta has rescinded the job of chief education officer Aliya Bhatia on the day she would have started her new job, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms had created the cabinet-level position to work in partnership with Atlanta Public Schools and community leaders to improve access to quality education and vocational training for students and communities.

Bhatia was to have begun her duties July 16.

However, the AJC reported, the city emailed her to say it had “decided to move in a different direction and review other options as it pertains to filling this role.” Read the entire AJC article here.

A native of metro Atlanta, Bhatia started her career as a teacher with Teach for America and later joined the Boston Consulting Group as an associate and consultant. She recently completed her master’s in public policy from the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University, during which time she focused on issues including workforce development and worked on projects for both the city’s Department of Performance and Innovation and Enterprise Community Partners Southeast.