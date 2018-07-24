Barancos boost police bike program

Gregory and Juanita Baranco may be known for their Buckhead-based Mercedes-Benz dealership, but they are now helping Atlanta police get around town with two wheels, rather than four.As chairman of the nonprofit Buckhead Coalition civic organization, Juanita Baranco understands the increase of Buckhead’s Zone 2 beat officers on bicycle patrol, and the zone’s shortage of this special equipment.

Baranco answered the coalition’s appeal for help and contributed two bicycles and two bike racks so they can be transferred to police vehicles. Her husband, Gregory, is a semi-pro bicyclist as well and encouraged the donation.

Reminiscent of the 1970s, when coalition President Sam Massell was mayor of Atlanta and secured the pro bono contribution of a horse to start the city’s mounted patrol, police bicycles are more agile in pursuing criminal activity in narrow alleys or landscaped grounds.

Over the years, the coalition has arranged for numerous benefits for the Zone 2 Precinct, from a three-wheel motorcycle to a photocopying machine, and many products and services in between.