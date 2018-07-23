Kenny Blank to receive 2018 Nexus Award

Atlanta Contemporary Art Center has named Kenny Blank, executive director of Atlanta Jewish Film Festival, as its 2018 Nexus Award recipient.

The Nexus Award is a public acknowledgment of individuals, groups, or organizations that have made significant contributions to the contemporary arts landscape and celebrates local leaders who are instrumental in making Atlanta an exceptionally vibrant arts community.

“I’m honored to accept this recognition from Atlanta Contemporary,” said Blank, who is also on the board of the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation. “Our family foundation and Atlanta Jewish Film Festival share the passion for innovation and creativity embodied by Atlanta Contemporary and the Nexus Award. It’s a privilege to be part of a community that celebrates culture and appreciates the role art and artists play in enriching our quality of life.”

Atlanta Jewish Film Festival challenges conventional perspectives on complex issues facing the Jewish and global communities. Having just celebrated its 18th year, the festival explores the Jewish experience, culture and history, life in Israel, and the work of Jewish artists through the lens of film and cinematography.

Atlanta Jewish Film Festival showcases international cinema that broadly explores themes of identity, history and culture. Under Blank’s tenure, the festival continues to foster stronger bonds within the Jewish community as well as provide opportunities for shared experiences within Atlanta’s diverse, ethnically rich, and ever-growing communities.

“Kenny Blank embodies the spirit of the Nexus Award not only as a philanthropist through the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation but also in his willingness to ‘do the work’” says Veronica Kessenich, executive director of Atlanta Contemporary. “As the executive director of Atlanta Jewish Film Festival, Blank ensures that Atlanta be viewed – at the local, national, and international level – as a city that honors creativity and encourages provocative, ambitious, and sometimes challenging conversations.”

The public recognition of the 2018 Nexus Award will be held on Saturday, Aug. 25, in conjunction with ART PARTY – the night where Atlanta Contemporary will recognize the range of voices necessary to create a vibrant arts community. A private reception for supporters including sponsors, host committee, and individuals will be held in early fall.