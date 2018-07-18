Amol Naik named city’s chief resilience officer

Amol Naik has been named chief resilience officer for the city of Atlanta.In this role, he will be responsible for ensuring progress towards the city’s goals of becoming more resilient to physical, social and economic challenges the city faces.

The chief resilience officer position is a byproduct of the city’s partnership with 100 Resilient Cities – Pioneered by The Rockefeller Foundation (100RC), which Atlanta joined in 2016. 100RC has provided grant funding and technical support for the Office of Resilience and was instrumental in the creation and release of Atlanta’s first citywide Resilience Strategy – “Resilient Atlanta” released in 2017.

Naik plans to help establish Atlanta as a national leader in improving the quality of life for its residents, especially those living in vulnerable communities, and will continue working to implement the city’s Resilience Strategy.

“As Atlanta continues its unprecedented growth, it is imperative that we guide that growth in a way that considers both our immediate needs and our long-term vision,” said Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. “Our mission is to give our residents the resources they need to create their own personal success stories. Amol Naik has the experience, vision and passion necessary to take on these challenges and help us become the resilient, thriving city we know we can be.”

“100 Resilient Cities looks forward to our continued partnership with the city of Atlanta and Amol Naik in his role as chief resilience officer,” said Otis Rolley, managing director for North America at 100RC. “We see significant opportunity to continue prioritizing the ideas and goals laid out in the city’s Resilience Strategy and look forward to partnering on the execution of the actions and initiatives laid out in its pages.”

A seasoned attorney and public policy professional, Naik is currently director of legal and public affairs for Atlanta-based MailChimp. Prior to that, he held leadership positions with Google Fiber and Google Inc. in both Atlanta and Washington, D.C. He is deeply involved in the community, serving as a member of the board of the Atlanta Regional Commission and the Atlanta Neighborhood Development Partnership and as corporate secretary for the Fulton/Atlanta Land Bank Authority.

Naik begins his duties with the city July 23.