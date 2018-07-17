Simon Malko tapped to lead Morris, Manning & Martin LLP

Buckhead-based law firm Morris, Manning & Martin LLP has named Simon Malko as the firm’s new managing partner.

Malko will succeed the current managing partner Louise Wells on Jan. 1. He will work closely with Wells until her planned retirement at the end of this year.

Malko is the third managing partner in the firm’s 42-year history. At age 46, he is also the youngest. He currently serves as the chair of the firm’s Litigation Practice. He joined the firm in 2002 and became a partner just three years later, in 2005. He has been involved in firm management for many years and currently serves as the firm’s general counsel and a member of its Executive Committee. He began his legal career in New York City.

“The partners recently developed a strategic plan to ensure that we remain at the top of the legal market,” Wells said. “Simon is the right person to help us achieve our goals. While developing his reputation as a talented litigator, he consistently demonstrated a deep loyalty and devotion to the firm. His leadership will move the firm forward into the next chapter of our success.”

Malko first became interested in the job when he saw his law partners’ enthusiasm for planning for the firm’s future. His goals include implementing that plan and continuing to help the firm further its strong growth – particularly through adding lateral partners – while retaining its culture.

“One of our core values is that senior attorneys take a personal interest in providing opportunities and assistance for younger attorneys to develop and succeed,” Malko said. “I have been a beneficiary of that culture and I am committed to maintaining our identity, even as we continue our strategic growth. I am very excited to lead the firm to the next level.”

Malko plans to carry on the founders’ vision of giving clients personalized attention. “The key to our most successful client relationships has always been to understand the client’s business and be proactive in helping them plan for the future.”