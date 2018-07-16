Buckhead startup named to Techstars Atlanta

Techstars Atlanta, in partnership with Cox Enterprises, announced the 10 companies that earned coveted spots in its startup accelerator program for 2018, including one in Buckhead.

BigTeam, which has its offices at Atlanta Tech Village in Buckhead, is a platform that allows modern marketing, product, customer experience, and innovation teams to generate actionable feedback from employees, clients, and stakeholders.

The other two metro Atlanta companies that will participate in Techstars Atlanta’s 2018 program are:

CommissionTrac, which is based in Dunwoody, is a cloud-based software for commercial real estate firms that streamlines tedious back office accounting and commission management.

PadSplit, based in downtown Atlanta, is a solution for landlords that enables them to provide affordable shared living experiences to the workforce.

Applications were received from 42 countries around the globe, and the chosen participants hail from six U.S. states and Israel. This is the third class of the Techstars program in Atlanta, which boasts a worldwide network of successful entrepreneurs and investors.

“In 2016, Techstars Atlanta entered the ecosystem as a startup itself and we focused heavily on leveraging the global Techstars network to make a name for ourselves,” said Techstars Atlanta’s Managing Director Michael Cohn. “We traveled extensively, building relationships in cities from Cincinnati to Chattanooga, and from Tel Aviv to Miami. Throughout the Southeast, we left no stone unturned in our hunt for the best and brightest entrepreneurs to participate in this program. The broad network of supporters we have established enabled us to recruit 10 excellent startups for Techstars Atlanta this year, and we’re extremely excited to begin working with each of them.”

Techstars Atlanta continues to be housed at Ponce City Market. Over 90 days of rapid acceleration, the entrepreneurs will build their business network, receive individualized support and learn the building blocks of a successful business – all while being embedded in Atlanta. The program kicks off with mentor madness, where more than 1,000 hours of mentorship is provided by the region’s leading subject matter experts.

“Cox is proud to support our city’s start-up ecosystem and bright, bold innovators through Techstars Atlanta,” said Cox Enterprises President and CEO Alex Taylor. “We’re excited to see the great energy and ideas each of these entrepreneurs will bring to life over the next 90 days and we look forward to helping them build successful businesses.”

The program culminates in a Demo Day Oct. 15, where participants have a chance to pitch their unique business plan to hundreds of investors and community supporters. For a peek at Demo Day in action, check out this video of last year’s event.

“Techstars is the gold standard for accelerators around the world, and we couldn’t be more excited to be a part of such a global network,” said PowerSpike Founder Angelo Damiano. “We anticipate the next three months to be a period of tremendous change and growth for PowerSpike, but our team is prepared for the challenges ahead, and thrilled to embark on this journey. We want to take our company from a successful college dorm room startup, and build it into a world-class business, and we couldn’t be happier than to partner with Techstars Atlanta and Cox to make that happen.”