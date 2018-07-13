Liveable Buckhead hosts PARK(ing) Day Sept. 14

Liveable Buckhead wants to turn parking spaces into parks.That’s the idea behind PARK(ing) Day, an annual event where creative people across the country transform parking spaces into their versions of a perfect park.

For the third consecutive year, Livable Buckhead is challenging local companies, schools, nonprofit groups and individuals to put on their creative thinking caps and build a mini-park in the middle of the Lenox Square parking lot. Last year’s event transformed 40 parking spaces and attracted more than 2,000 visitors, making it one of the largest PARK(ing) Day events in the Southeast.

If the challenge of building a mini-park seems daunting, Livable Buckhead has a great way to calm your nerves – a “Build and Booze” workshop at ASW Distillery. On Thursday, July 26 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Livable Buckhead and professionals from HGOR will help prospective PARK(ing) Day participants learn how to create a temporary greenspace. HGOR, which has taken home the top PARK(ing) Day prize for two years in a row, will share secrets for success and lead a brain storming session. By the end of the evening each group will have a game plan for building their

perfect PARK(ing) Day vision.

“PARK(ing) Day is one of the highlights of our year,” said Denise Starling, executive director of Livable Buckhead. “As an organization that is working every day to add more greenspace in Buckhead, it’s a lot of fun for us to see the playful creativity of our local community on display. Who knows? One of these days we may even stumble across an idea for a new feature to add to a local park.”

PARK(ing) Day registration is $150, which includes a designated spot for use on the day of the event. No walk-up or day-of participants will be allowed and only 40 spaces are available for use. Groups may elect to combine two spaces for $250. Nonprofit organizations are eligible for a discounted registration fee of $50 and individuals can adopt a space for $25. Sponsorships for Livable Buckhead’s PARK(ing) Day event are also available.

PARK(ing) Day will take place on Friday, Sept. 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lenox Square parking lot along Peachtree Road. In addition to the mini-parks, the event also includes activities for the Buckhead lunch time crowd. Food trucks will be on hand as part of the Sept. 14 event.

Each of the mini-parks will have interactive elements as well, and visitors will be asked to vote for their favorites.

PARK(ing) Day is a global, annual event. In Atlanta, it is sponsored by Simon Properties/Lenox Square, HGOR, Cherry Street Energy and the Atlanta Regional Commission. For more information on PARK(ing) Day registration and sponsorship, visit www.livablebuckhead.org.