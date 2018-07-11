Miecznikowski opening reception July 13 at MOCA GA

The Museum of Contemporary Art of Georgia will host an opening reception July 13 for Miecznikowski: new works by 2017-2018 Working Artist Project Fellow Kirstin Mitchell.The opening reception will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. July 13. The reception is free to MOCA GA members or available with museum admission.

Exhibition dates are July 14 – Sept. 8, 2018. Both the opening and exhibition will take place in the upper-level galleries at MOCA GA.

The exhibition Miecznikowski comes from “miecz” means “sword” dating back to the 9th century. Miecznikowski is a colorful and texturally playful installation that touches on identity and the interruption of atmosphere.

An artist’s talk will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 14 at MOCA GA.

Mitchell is a painter, installation, and performance artist who creates experiential environments. Mitchell is a recent MOCA GA Working Artist Project Fellow and has a studio through the Atlanta Contemporary Studio Artist Program.

She has performed with the support of the Franklin Furnace Fund in Manhattan, New York. Her work has been shown throughout the East Coast and Internationally, in Austria and Italy. Mitchell’s work has been featured in publications including Art in America, Art Papers and Flash Art Magazines.