Aliya Bhatia named city’s chief education officer

Aliya Bhatia has been named the city of Atlanta’s first chief education officer.Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms created the cabinet-level position to work in partnership with Atlanta Public Schools and community leaders to improve access to quality education and vocational training for students and communities.

“Quality education can transform lives,” Bottoms said. “Aliya Bhatia’s experience, passion and commitment to creating high-quality, accessible educational opportunities will allow her to effectively partner with APS and other education and industry leaders from throughout the community as we work to improve access to education and training for all of our children and residents.”

Bhatia will begin her duties July 16. A native of metro Atlanta, Bhatia started her career as a teacher with Teach for America and later joined the Boston Consulting Group as an associate and consultant. She recently completed her master’s in public policy from the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University, during which time she focused on issues including workforce development and worked on projects for both the city’s Department of Performance and Innovation and Enterprise Community Partners Southeast.

As chief education officer, Bhatia will work with community stakeholders to improve collaboration and identify and advocate for policies and resources that will improve access to high quality education. This will include convening industry and education leaders to develop vocational training programs to meet the growing demand for workers in the city’s film and entertainment, smart technology, and construction industries.

Bhatia will also create a citywide Children’s Savings Account Program for every child entering kindergarten and work across city government to ensure that public schools are a priority for infrastructure investment and public safety.