Twilio to open office in Buckhead

San Francisco-based Twilio, a cloud communications platform, is expanding the company’s U.S. presence with a new office in Buckhead.

Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) expects to add more than 50 people to its Atlanta office over the next few years, hiring for roles across the organization including sales, human resources, and engineering. The expanding presence on the East Coast reflects Twilio’s rapid growth nationally and its commitment to engage with some of the most innovative developer communities and businesses in the country.

“Incredible momentum in Twilio’s customer base is fueling our need to expand the company’s presence in new regions,” said George Hu, chief operating officer at Twilio. “Atlanta brings us closer to a thriving business community and gives Twilio access to highly skilled talent — making it an ideal location for Twilio’s next office. We look forward to building the team in Atlanta.”

Twilio has grown its presence globally in cities known for robust investment in technology innovation. The company has more than 1,000 employees globally and 16 locations internationally including offices in San Francisco, Mountain View, New York, Atlanta, Bogota, London, Dublin, Madrid, Tallinn, Melbourne, Munich, Berlin, Malmo, Hong Kong, and Singapore, Sydney. In November 2017, Twilio announced its EMEA headquarters in Dublin, which expects to employ 100 employees by the end of 2019.

“Atlanta is an excellent choice for Twilio’s newest East Coast location,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson. “As the No. 1 state for business, Georgia boasts a skilled workforce that is well equipped to meet the needs of this company. Thank you to our colleagues at the Metro Atlanta Chamber and Georgia Power for their partnership throughout this project. We look forward to Twilio’s growth in our state.”