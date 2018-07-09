Buckhead restaurants make Wine Spectator list

Four Buckhead restaurants made Wine Spectator magazine’s 2018 list of the best restaurants for wine.In Buckhead, Best of Award of Excellence went to:• Aria Restaurant, 490 East Paces Ferry Road N.E., Atlanta• Atlas Buckhead, The St. Regis Atlanta, 88 W. Paces Ferry Road• Bones, 3130 Piedmont Road N.E., Atlanta• Restaurant Eugene, 2277 Peachtree Road N.E., Atlanta

Overall, eight metro Atlanta restaurants made the list.

The Best of Award of Excellence, granted to 1,215 restaurants in 2018, honors wine programs that take their commitment a step further; it recognizes lists that display excellent breadth across multiple regions and/or significant vertical depth of top wines, along with superior presentation.

In Georgia, 35 restaurants made the magazine’s Award of Excellence list of restaurants worldwide with outstanding wine selections. No restaurant in the state earned the magazine’s Grand Award.

The Award of Excellence recognizes restaurants whose wine lists feature a well-chosen assortment of quality producers along with a thematic match to the menu in both price and style. Ranging in size from 90 selections to several hundred, these lists are well-focused and tend to emphasize discovery. This year, 2,453 restaurants achieved the Award of Excellence.