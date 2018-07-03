New solid waste collection schedule, routes begin July 9

Atlanta’s Department of Public Works will begin the roll-out of its new solid waste services schedules and routes beginning July 9.

The department is working to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of solid waste services by optimizing its collection routes. The plan will improve that, balance the workloads for department crews and reduce travel distance per route by approximately 20 percent.

Many Buckhead residents will see their collection schedule change. The city’s current four-day collection schedule will change to a five-day, Monday through Friday schedule. The new collection day will include garbage, recycling and yard waste pickup.

The schedule change will cut the number of trucks the city needs by eight, which is over a 10 percent reduction in trucks and cost. The change will impact approximately 100,000 households and 10,000 commercial property owners.

“The city of Atlanta is working to improve the overall quality of solid waste service delivery by implementing route optimization measures. The optimization will allow us to reduce the number of trucks we have to deploy daily and reduce equipment shortages. We are making every effort to have enough resources to service the residents of Atlanta,” said William Johnson, department of public works commissioner.

To help make the solid waste collection transition easier for residents, the department unveiled a new web portal and a free mobile app, Atlanta Solid Waste Services. Both are designed to help residents quickly find their collection day schedules. The portal and app can be found at www.atlantaga.gov/solidwaste.

The portal and the app will allow residents to find their current and new solid waste collection days. Residents can also set up customized reminders by email, phone, text, Twitter, or calendar.

Residents who have questions about the new collection schedule should contact ATL311 by dialing 3-1-1, or 404-546-0311 outside city limits.