Tyler Perry’s former Buckhead mansion for sale

A Buckhead mansion once owned by actor/director Tyler Perry is back on the market for $25 million.

According to information listed on Chase Mizell’s Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty website, the home at 4110 Paces Ferry Road NW features a gated estate on 17 private and park-like acres.

The 7-bedroom, 9-full bath property, which is now owned by entrepreneur and evangelist David Turner, has substantial Chattahoochee River frontage. Turner bought the home in 2016 for a record $17.5 million.

Other amenities include a resort-style 70,000-gallon infinity-edge swimming pool, lighted tennis court, fully equipped gym, spa, theater, indoor resistance pool, wine cellar, guest house, underground ballroom with catering kitchen, formal and informal gardens, entire estate generator, guard house, caretakers suite and an advanced security system.

Built in 2007, the home also features two gated and secured residential entrances.

A video of the property can be seen here.