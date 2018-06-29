David Wilson appointed city’s chief procurement officer

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has appointed retired Lt. Col. David L. Wilson II as the city’s new chief procurement officer.

Wilson comes Atlanta from the Warner Robins Air Logistics Center at Robins Air Force Base where he served as the deputy division chief for the Installation Contracting Division.

“Few positions are more important than chief procurement officer,” said Bottoms. “As we continue to ensure transparency and fairness in our business operations. I am proud that someone of Wilson’s caliber will join our administration.”

A recipient of the Bronze Star Medal for meritorious service, Wilson supported 40 diverse organizations that managed $1.2 billion in commodity, service and construction contracts – and he consistently led teams recognized by the Air Force for outstanding contracting and management. Wilson joined the U.S. Air Force in 1998 and has held contracting positions throughout his military career including posts at Kessler Air Force Base in Mississippi, F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming and The Pentagon in Washington, D.C.

The search for the chief procurement officer was led by members of the mayor’s transition team: Douglas J. Hertz, chairman and CEO of United Distributors; Shan Cooper, chief transformation officer of Westrock; Claire Lewis “Yum” Arnold, CEO, Leapfrog Services; Rene Diaz, president and CEO, The Diaz Group; and David H. Eidson, president and CEO, Coxe Curry & Associates.

Wilson’s appointment is effective as of July 30 after more than 20 years of honorable service in the U.S. Air Force.