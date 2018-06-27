Design to begin on BeltLine’s Northeast Corridor Trail

Heath & Lineback Engineers Inc. has been selected by Atlanta BeltLine Inc. to provide design and engineering services for the Northeast Corridor Trail.

The Northeast Corridor Trail will build on the Atlanta BeltLine’s success by delivering an important sector of the overall trail that will create connectivity to the intersecting trails of PATH400, North Fork Peachtree Creek (via the Cheshire Farm Trail), and South Fork Peachtree Creek.

The Northeast Trail generally runs between Monroe Drive and the MARTA Lindbergh Station, north of Lindbergh Drive, and is being developed by Atlanta BeltLine, in collaboration with Invest Atlanta, the city of Atlanta, the Georgia Department of Transportation, and the Federal Highway Administration.

For design of the new trail, Marietta-based Heath & Lineback is partnering with Perez Planning + Design LLC; Site Solutions LLC; and a diverse team of consulting firms providing design support services.

“The Northeast Trail has the potential to be the first section of the Atlanta BeltLine to cross active railroad tracks and I-85, and we are thrilled to have been chosen by ABI to design and engineer this project,” said Patrick Peters, Heath & Lineback’s project manager for the new trail. “This trail will advance the vision of walking or biking from Memorial Drive, through Piedmont Park, and all the way to the Armour-Ottley district, PATH400, and MARTA’s Lindbergh station in Buckhead. And, just like the existing sections of the BeltLine, the trail will provide economic opportunities and greater connectivity.”

“The public expects the highest standards of design and engineering for a project like the Atlanta BeltLine,” said Brian P. McGowan, President and CEO of Atlanta BeltLine. “The award of this contract was very competitive, and we are excited to see the vision of the Northeast Trail unfold under Heath & Lineback’s capable management.”

Design is expected to begin this summer and take approximately 30 months. Community engagement is currently underway to provide project updates. Future public meetings will be scheduled to receive feedback on the design.

Funds from Transportation Improvement (TIP) allocations administered through the Atlanta Regional Commission are providing $4 million for design.