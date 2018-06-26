Smith to speak at BBA meeting June 28

Shirley Anne Smith, executive director of the Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation, will be the guest speaker at the Buckhead Business Association’s June 28 breakfast meeting.

The meeting will be held 7:30 to 9:00 a.m. at Roam Innovative Workplace Buckhead, 3365 Piedmont Rd NE, Suite

AFRF is the nonprofit arm of the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department and the major source of private financial support for the city’s fire rescue. The foundation provides individuals and businesses a platform to provide funding and resources for AFRD to support resources and needs not met by the city budget. The goal is to help AFRD maintain its role as a nation’s leading fire and rescue department.

Smith joined AFRF in August 2016. She brings over a decade of nonprofit management experience, including leadership roles at Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta and most recently as assistant director of LaAmistad Inc.

She has successful experience in nonprofit fundraising, event management and strategic and operational plan execution. Smith graduated with a master’s in public administration and a dual degree program in journalism and sociology from Georgia State University.