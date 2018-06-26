Civic Groups
Buckhead Coalition adds benches to Peachtree Park Nature Trail
As neighbors looked on, Buckhead Coalition President Sam Massell, contributed a challenge grant to Peachtree Park Nature Trail & Community Garden President Peter Davis for initial benches installed at the park’s Darlington Commons Court entranceway.
This is a continuation of the Buckhead Coalition’s park donations totaling almost $60,000 over the past 12 months.
A coalition’s mission is to nurture the quality of life of those who live, visit, work, or play in its 28 square miles. The development and maintenance of open-air family-oriented neighborhood spaces is a top priority.