MOCA GA Working Artist Project winners announced

The Museum of Contemporary Art of Georgia in Buckhead has announced its 11th year winners of the Working Artist Project Fellowship.

Artists Krista Clark, Myra Greene, and Cosmo Whyte will receive the fellowship. This year’s special guest curator is Allison Glenn, who is the associate curator of Contemporary Art at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.

Clark draws moments between presence and absence in the historic West End Atlanta neighborhood of Westview. As the city’s sprawl changes the landscape, Westview’s Craftsman bungalows are in constant danger of erasure. As demographics shift, families are displaced, and vibrant homes are replaced by fences, dumpsters, blue tarps, and tools for large-scale construction, if not demolished entirely. In Atlanta Contemporary’s Sliver Space, Clark will mimic these environments by physically drawing in space, re-creating these architectural gestures while they are in a state of flux.

Greene uses a diverse photographic practice to explore representations of race.

Greene is currently working on a new body of work that uses African textiles as a material and pattern to explore her own relationship to culture. She received an Illinois Arts Council Fellowship in Photography and has completed residencies at Light Work in Syracuse New York and the Center for Photography at Woodstock.

Whyte, who is based in Atlanta and Montego Bay, Jamaica, is currently a professor at Morehouse College.

He has exhibited in the US, Jamaica, Norway, France and South Africa.