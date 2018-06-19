Civic Groups no image

Buckhead Business Association June meeting

The Buckhead Business Association June social will be held at WeWork Buckhead June 21.

The Buckhead Business Association will meet June 21 at WeWork Buckhead.

The meeting, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., will be at 3280 Peachtree Road, 7th floor, Atlanta, GA 30305.
Complimentary parking is at Terminus. The event is free for members, but an RSVP is required. The cost is $10 for non-members and guests.

