Patron party sets stage for Jeffrey Fashion Cares

On June 7, over 75 Jeffrey Fashion Cares host committee members and patrons descended upon Atlas, the acclaimed restaurant located in the heart of Buckhead at the St. Regis Atlanta, for the annual Jeffrey Fashion Cares Patron Party.

Fashionable partygoers mixed and mingled on Atlas’ expansive patio while enjoying wine from the Tavistock Reserve Collection and signature cocktails made just for the evening. Guests also noshed on an array of sweet and savory bites from the popular Tavern menu created by Executive Chef Christopher Grossman and Pastry Chef Christian Castillo.

Hosted by Event Co-Chairs Lila Hertz, Jeffrey McQuithy and Louise Sams, the 26th annual Jeffrey Fashion Cares will be held 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 27, at Phipps Plaza. It will include a high-energy cocktail reception followed by a live auction and runway show featuring founder Jeffrey Kalinsky’s style selections from high-end designers such as Celine, Christian Dior, Givenchy, Calvin Klein, Dries Van Noten, Sacai, Saint Laurent Paris, Balenciaga, Christian Louboutin and Manolo Blahnik.

One of the largest combined AIDS and breast cancer benefits in the country, this year’s event will benefit Susan G. Komen Greater Atlanta, the Atlanta AIDS Fund (AAF) and the Medical University of South Carolina.

For more information, visit atlasrestaurant.com. Stay connected on Facebook and Instagram at @jeffreyfashioncares & on Twitter at @fashioncares.