The Piedmont at Buckhead receives CARF accreditation

The Piedmont at Buckhead, a senior living community operated by Senior Resource Group, recently earned a three-year accreditation in independent and assisted living from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities.

Similar to a Five Star or Five Diamond rating in the hospitality industry or accreditation for a hospital or college, the CARF certification is the highest level of accreditation that can be awarded to a retirement community. To receive the three-year accreditation, The Piedmont at Buckhead, at 650 Phipps Blvd. NE, completed a rigorous peer review process in which it demonstrated the mastery of more than 1,000 CARF standards.

“Most people would not go to a hospital that isn’t accredited or send children to colleges that aren’t accredited,” said Jason Rich, vice president of operations for Senior Resource Group. “Moving into a community that is accredited certainly affords greater peace of mind that care and services have undergone intense scrutiny by an outside, third party.”

CARF is an international, nonprofit organization that accredits health and human services providers in an effort to promote and ensure the quality of care and services provided. To achieve accreditation, a senior living community must demonstrate comprehensive conformance to elevated standards that measure the effectiveness of management and communication, programs and activities, and interaction with outside agencies regarding additional services for residents.