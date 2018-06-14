Delta, Roadie join to get delayed bags to owners

Air travelers know the hassle of arriving at their destination without their baggage.

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines Inc. and Buckhead-based Roadie are working to make the reunion as painless as possible.

The global air carrier has joined with the “on-the-way” delivery startup to get the baggage and its owner back together more quickly.

Delta paired with Roadie in 2015 and has expanded the service from 16 cities in 2016 to more than 50 by the end of June.

“The response from customers and employees has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Gil West, Delta’s chief operating officer. “We knew we were on to something when we saw delivery times drop by around 65 percent compared to traditional delivery services, and baggage service customer satisfaction scores jumped dramatically.”

“This is the first time an airline has used crowdsourced delivery to get delayed luggage back into customers’ hands in a faster and friendlier way,” said Marc Gorlin, Roadie founder and CEO. “It’s a community-driven resource that has been better at handling delivery than any other model before it.”

Customers in areas where Delta and Roadie partner, such as Atlanta, receive real-time status updates and the ability to track their bag once it leaves the airport. Other major airports include Minneapolis/St. Paul and San Francisco.

“Working with a startup like Roadie gives Delta the flexibility to try new and creative ways to solve customer pain points,” West said.