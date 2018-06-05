Phoenix chain to open Flower Child restaurant at Shops Around Lenox

A restaurant chain out Phoenix, Ariz., is bringing the first Flower Child—where the motto is “healthy food for a happy world”—to Buckhead’s Shops Around Lenox shopping center with an announced July 11 opening. A second Sandy Springs location is planned to follow in fall.

Flower Child offers “mix-and-match produce, proteins and grains that will satisfy Atlantans who are organic, gluten-free, paleo, vegetarian, vegan or just plain hungry,” said an announcement.

Its menu includes bowls, wraps and salads, with names such as “Mother Earth Bowl” and “Vietnamese Crunch.” The concept is from Phoenix-based Fox Restaurant Concepts, the restaurant group that includes Zinburger, which has a location at Buckhead’s Lenox Square mall.

“Flower Child’s combination of good vibes and delicious food has made it a destination that guests seek out on the West Coast,” said Sam Fox, founder and CEO of Fox Restaurant Concepts, in a media release. “Now, we’re looking forward to opening in the Atlanta area; the launching point for our expansion into the eastern half of the country.”

