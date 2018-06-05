Buckhead Business Assn. announces new meetings location for June

The Buckhead Business Association (BBA) has announced a new location for its weekly breakfast meetings for the month of June following the abrupt closing last month of its longtime meeting spot, the former City Club of Buckhead in the Atlanta Financial Center complex.

During June, the 400-member association will hold its 7:30 Thursday morning meetings at Roam Innovative Workplace – Buckhead, 3365 Piedmont Rd NE Suite 1400 (2nd Floor). Parking is available in the Tower Walk parking deck.

A new permanent location for the BBA’s Thursday breakfast meetings has not yet been determined.

The June 7 meeting will feature Mike Wittenstein, management consultant with Storyminers, as the speaker. The speakers for the June 14 and 28 meetings will be Paul Breslin, managing director of Horwath USA, and Shirley Anne Smith, executive director of Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation, Inc.

For further information, contact the BBA offices at info@buckheadbusiness.org or call (404) 467-7607.

–John Schaffner