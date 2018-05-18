PATH400, 3 other Buckhead projects win Atlanta Urban Design awards

PATH400 was named an Award of Excellence winner in the parks, landscape design and connectivity category at the Atlanta Urban Design Commission’s 41st Awards of Excellence May 17. Three additional Buckhead projects took home honors as well.

“PATH400 was in excellent company at the awards ceremony,” said Denise Starling, executive director of Livable Buckhead. “It’s no coincidence that there were so many Buckhead projects among the honorees. They are just a few outstanding examples of the work that is making Buckhead a more connected, sustainable community every day.”

Explaining that “Livable Buckhead has been fortunate to partner with all of the other award winners in some capacity,” Starling added, “We are thrilled to see them honored for what they are contributing to this community.”

Buckhead projects receiving honors included AMLI 3464 for Sustainable Design; 255 Ottley Drive for Adaptive Use; and the Lloyd and Mary Ann Whitaker Building at the Atlanta History Center was given a Community Design Award.

Through its annual Awards of Excellence, the Atlanta Urban Design Commission honors projects, programs, individuals and organizations that have significantly contributed toward the enhancement of the city of Atlanta’s built environment, the preservation of its physical heritage and the sympathetic balance between the old and the new.

“Great partnerships lead to great projects, and PATH400 is no exception,” said Starling, whose organization is spearheading the development of PATH400 in partnership with the PATH Foundation and the Buckhead Community Improvement District.

“We’re honored for PATH400 to be recognized with this award, and we’re thankful to everyone who has helped PATH400 come to life,” she added.

PATH400 is a 5.2-mile walkable, bikeable greenway being constructed on public land adjacent to GA400 extending from the bank of Peachtree Creek northward toward the northern edge of Atlanta. The multi-use greenway will eventually join with the Atlanta BeltLine in the south and trails in Sandy Springs and north Fulton County, providing a key link in a regional trail network.

For more information about PATH400 or to sign up to receive project updates, visit path400greenway.org.