Early voting spot Buckhead Library closes early due to plumbing issues

Buckhead Library, one of Atlanta’s polling locations for early voting ahead of Tuesday’s primary election, closed unexpectedly on the last day of early voting Friday due to ongoing plumbing issues.

In a social media post Friday afternoon, the Atlanta-Fulton Public Library System said the library branch, at 269 Buckhead Ave. NE, is continuing to struggle with plumbing issues that caused the branch to be shut down early last week.

The library closed shortly after noon on Friday and will stay closed until further notice, the library system said.

For those looking to vote early ahead of the primaries, the closest early-voting locations to Buckhead Libary are: