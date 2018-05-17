City Club of Buckhead closes operations at Atlanta Financial Center

The Buckhead Business Association suddenly discovered Wednesday afternoon that it needs to find a new location for its weekly Thursday morning meetings as Transwestern’s Atlanta office announced May 16 the City Club of Buckhead has closed its operations on the 18th floor of the Atlanta Financial Center building.

Buckhead Business Association Executive Director Smita Solanki told BuckheadView.com on Wednesday afternoon, “I just found out in the last 45 minutes. It is surprising they told us at the same time they announced it to everyone else. We have had no time to plan where we might move our meetings.”

The BBA has been holding its Thursday morning breakfast meetings at the City Club of Buckhead for about a decade. The association also has its offices located in the Atlanta Financial Center (AFC). The BBA’s next Scheduled Thursday morning breakfast meeting is May 24.

There was no indication in the Transwestern press release what the reason was for the private club closing or what accommodations are being made for paid-up club members. The club offered a bar and dining facility, meeting rooms as well as an athletic facility for members. The building’s gym remains open with state-of-the-art upgrades anticipated before the end of 2018.

Transwestern’s did announce that the City Club of Buckhead closing is “making way for the first time in 30 years for the firm to exclusively lease 17,000 square feet of top-floor space at AFC, Atlanta’s most recognizable office building.”

Located in Atlanta’s financial district, AFC spans 10 acres and totals 914,774 square feet, making it the largest Class-A office building in Buckhead. At the start of first quarter 2018, AFC began a significant capital improvement plan inside and outside of the building.

Transwestern’s Director Greg Frankum, Vice President Emily Sircy, and Senior Property Manager Alyssa McKenna will oversee the transition on behalf of ownership, according to the press release.

“Over the past decade, we have seen shifts in the demand and usage within the workplace environment, prompting numerous office tenants and building owners to evolve and modernize,” said Frankum. “The offering at AFC with the newly available space provides an opportunity to enhance the overall property ecosystem while ensuring seamless operations efficiently and fiscally.”

Transwestern is a privately held real estate firm based in Houston. Transwestern has 35 U.S. offices and assists clients through more than 211 offices in 36 countries as part of a strategic alliance with BNP Paribas Real Estate.