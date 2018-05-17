Buckhead Coalition offering free Trauma Kits to 8 local public schools

The Buckhead Coalition, which earlier introduced a program of providing Trauma Kits to the Atlanta Police Department, has now expanded the program to provide this emergency aid for school children as well through eight public schools in Buckhead.

The school packs, containing five kits each, are being offered free of charge to the principals of the eight Buckhead schools.

Each kit contains a hemostatic gauze, SWAT-T Tactical Wrap Tourniquet, OSS Combat Compression Dressing, pair of tactical nitrile gloves, and a field application card. The Pack is designed to hang on the wall next to the standard First-Aid shelf.

It was after learning of the inordinate number of public safety personnel dying from loss of blood when wounded in the line of duty that the nonprofit civic group arranged for front line police to carry these kits specially designed for assistance in blood containment.

Coalition President Sam Massell reports his organization funded the first 30 kits for personnel in Buckhead’s APD Zone 2 precinct which generated approximately 795 more through various public safety groups.

The five-kit packs are ideal for group assembly buildings, which Massell points out would also be appropriate for houses of worship and event venues.

