Tony Peters returns to BCID as capital projects implementation manager

Tony Peters has returned to the Buckhead Community Improvement District (BCID) staff—following a two-year hiatus—in much the same position he previously held as the capital projects implementation manager.

Many in Buckhead will remember Peters as the face and voice of the BCID at the monthly meetings of Buckhead civic organizations and Neighborhood Planning Units before he left in 2016 to become vice president of community development for the Cumming-Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce.

With his return to the BCID, Peters will manage the implementation of several capital infrastructure projects funded by the CID, and will act as liaison to community groups, providing updates on the status of projects, programs and other initiatives—most of which he worked on during his previous tenure at the BCID.

The wide range of projects Peters will manage include: Piedmont Road/Roswell Road/Habersham Intersection Scoping Study, Wieuca-Phipps Boulevard Intersection, East Paces Ferry Complete Street, Lenox Road Complete Street – Phase I, Charlie Loudermilk Park, handicap ramps and sidewalk repairs in Buckhead, pedestrian crossing for Roswell Road at Sardis Road, Stratford Road turn-lane onto Peachtree Road and pedestrian connectivity in the super block of Lenox, Peachtree and Stratford Roads.

Peters previously was on the BCID staff from July 2011 until 2016, and served as program director. Aside from his work at the BCID and chamber, Peters spent more than five years with the Perimeter CIDs, managing transportation improvement projects in that submarket of Atlanta.

“We are thrilled to have Tony back on our team,” said Jim Durrett, executive director of the Buckhead CID. “He did an exceptional job managing projects two years ago and his additional experience at the chamber will add more insight to our current and future projects and plans.”

–John Schaffner