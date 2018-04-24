Workspace creator No18 to open members club at Shops of Buckhead

OliverMcMillan has announced that international workspace creator, No18, has signed a lease to debut its first United States location in 32,000 square feet of space at 3017 Bolling Way Northeast in The Shops Buckhead Atlanta this fall.

No18 – which is backed by IWG, the global operator of leading flexible workspace providers – is a members club for businesses that will offer a range of curated, flexible workspace options to cater to the needs of Atlanta’s diverse mix of companies.

The bright and inviting space will be housed in the center of the Buckhead neighborhood, within walking distance to public transportation and steps away from restaurants, high-end boutiques, and prestigious hotels.

“The demand for flexible workspace options continues to rise and there is an increased desire for environments that offer thoughtful design and elevated work experiences,” said Anneliese Reid, marketing manager for The Shops Buckhead Atlanta. “The arrival of No18 will provide Atlanta’s thriving business community a sophisticated space to connect and grow.”

No18 members will have exclusive access to a beautifully designed members’ lounge, premium private offices and dedicated desks. All members will be able to take advantage of the concierge-level services, fully equipped meeting rooms, and an event area to host meetings and gatherings.

“Atlanta has solidified itself as a city that fosters best-in-class talent and a destination for technological innovation,” said Michel Gordin, founder and CEO of No18.

“The Shops Buckhead Atlanta was a natural location choice for our entry into the United States. The site, and the city where it resides, embodies the spirit of our workspace ethos – a sanctuary where productivity, inspiration and style converge,” he added.

–John Schaffner