Council President Felicia Moore to address BBA meeting April 26

Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore, who for more than a decade has led the charge for more city government transparency and accountability for taxpayers, will be the speaker at the Buckhead Business Association’s breakfast meeting Thursday (April 26) at 7:30 a.m.

Moore was first elected to the Atlanta City Council in 1997 and represented Council District 9, which includes a sliver of western Buckhead, until she was elected last November to be the council’s president. She has fought for years to have the city’s budget available for the public to review online.

Moore has been praised for relentlessly questioning budgetary overruns on city projects, travel expenses by mayors and other public officials and inefficient use of taxpayers’ moneys through several mayors’ administrations. She was known to be at loggerheads with Mayor Kasim Reed throughout his two terms.

Moore has also challenged the city’s bidding and purchasing practices, which recently became the focus of federal investigations. Meanwhile, she has been a relentless advocate for quality of life and quality development in her district of northwest Atlanta.

One of her legislative highlights is the instrumental role she played in the July 2011 Pension Reform for the city of Atlanta. Moore is credited by many for bringing the labor unions, pension boards and employee groups together to agree on their increased contribution level to save their Defined Benefits and avoid costly legal action against the city.

Moore is an active member of the National League of Cities (NLC). She is a past president and current board member of the National Black Caucus of Local Elected Officials (NBC-LEO), a constituency group of NLC, and a past chair of the NBC-LEO Foundation. As a participant of the NLC Leadership Training Institute, she has recently earned the Diamond Ambassador Certificate Award.

On the state level, Moore is an active member of the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA). She has served as a member of the board of directors, past president of Central Region/District 3, and the Legislative Policy Council. She is a member of the Revenue and Finance and Municipal Operations Policy Committee. In addition, she is President of the Georgia Municipal Black Caucus (GMBC), to which she is a co-founder.

The BBA’s breakfast meetings are held at The City Club of Buckhead, located on thw 18th floor of the office building 3343 Peachtree Road NE. Cost for those attending is $10 for BBA members who pre-register or $12 at the door. Cost for visitors and guests is $20. The cost includes continental breakfast and validated self-parking. Register online now!