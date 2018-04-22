Sage Woodfire Tavern Buckhead to host grand opening celebration May 3

Sage Woodfire Tavern, one of Atlanta’s most popular restaurant groups, has opened its flagship $3 million restaurant in the heart of Buckhead and will be hosting a “Welcome Buckhead” grand opening celebration May 3, providing a complimentary lunch buffet for up to 1,000 of his new neighbors.

Sage Woodfire Tavern Buckhead owner James Liakakos has totally transformed the former Morton’s The Steakhouse space at 3379 Peachtree Road NE., directly in front of Lenox Mall.

Liakakos personally designed every aspect of the 300-seat restaurant with tufted beige leather booths, an expansive 28-seat bar that opens up to a large outdoor patio, new lighting and wood and stone work as accents to the decor.

Liakakos also expanded the restaurant to include a second floor that will be used for private events; business meetings/presentations, as well as rehearsal dinners and other private parties. A sophisticated sound system has been installed to carry the sounds of the live entertainment throughout the 11,500 square feet.

Sage Woodfire Tavern Buckhead will provide area businesses and residents with the same level of food and service that patrons have come to love at the family -owned company’s three other locations in Alpharetta and Dunwoody and the newly opened restaurant on Windy Hill, just blocks from Suntrust Park, according to a press release.

Sage Woodfire Tavern Buckhead is inviting all in the area to come join the grand opening celebration on Thursday, May 3. The restaurant will officially open for dinner service later that evening, at approximately 4pm.

In addition to the complimentary grand buffet that will be offered from 11am until 2pm, a Ribbon Cutting ceremony will be held at noon, orchestrated by the Buckhead Business Association as well as key local politicians.

The complimentary buffet will include Oysters Rockafeller, Watermelon and Roquefort Salad, live action Pasta and Carving Stations, Barbequed Shrimp and Grits, gourmet salads, ice carvings and a dessert display.

Sage is best known for its hickory and oak wood fire grill preparations of an assortment of market fresh fish and seafood, hand-cut steaks, chops,

and chicken, in addition to a wide variety of gourmet salads and pastas. Sage Woodfire Tavern’s new happy hour program will include complimentary appetizers available on Monday through Thursday from 4- 6 p.m.

“Our priority is to insure that our guests feel like an honored visitor in my family’s home,” says Liakakos, president of Sage Woodfire Tavern Restaurant Group.

For more about Sage Woodfire Tavern Buckhead, visit www.sagewoodfiretavern.com/buckhead.