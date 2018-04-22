Buckhead ministers preach the Coalition’s theme of ‘Atlanta Together’

In addition to preaching the “Atlanta Together” in sermons and speeches in various quarters, ministers of Buckhead houses of worship have signed on their endorsements to the Buckhead Coalition theme introduced by President Sam Massell along with Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms at the Coalition’s annual meeting in January.

Bill Britt, Peachtree Road United Methodist Church; Tim Bogress, Northwest Presbyterian Church; Jason Dees, Christ Covenant Buckhead; Richard Hill, Covenant Presbyterian Church; Dock Hollingsworth, Second-Ponce de Leon Baptist Church; David Richards, New Hope AME Church, and John Simmons, Saint James United Methodist Church, have all endorsed and support the theme.

The recently named president and chief executive officer of the Buckhead Christian Ministry, Keeva Kase, has been tapped to head the Atlanta Together Movement. He states: “We must inspire unity by acknowledging the hurt, healing, and moving forward together. If anyone can do that, it’s (the faith community).”

The “Atlanta Together” movement has evolved in response to bitterness expressed in social media over the razor-thin vote difference in the mayor’s race, and some other election contests.

Actually, in 11 of the 26 local contests, the vote was 55/45 or much closer. Massell, who has served two 22 years in elected offices, said, “It’s no fun losing, so it’s understandable when the final count leaves you just out of victory lane that depression can set in. However, those missing the majority count”, he added, “should be proud of the large number of supporters they received.”

Claiming “very favorable support” for the theme, Massell said in a press release, “The goal of these efforts is to persuade the City’s political and lay leadership to function as one, to benefit from the influence for good it will have in contrast to a city divided. Atlanta’s leadership has a long history of successfully healing after adversity,” he added.

–John Schaffner