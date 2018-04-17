Novelis CEO Steve Fisher to address Terry Third Thursday business event

Steve Fisher, president and CEO of Novelis, Inc., will be speaking at the Terry College of Business as part of the Terry Third Thursday speaker series on April 19th, and his topic will be “Novelis: The Biggest Company in Atlanta You’ve Never Heard Of.”

With its main headquarters in Buckhead, Novelis is one of the leading producers of flat-rolled aluminum products. It is the largest recycler of aluminum in the world and is a $10 billion

company with 11,000 employees operating in 10 countries.

Fisher’s presentation (which was shared in advance with buckheadview.com) will reflect on the purpose, culture and innovation of the company. “We work alongside our customers to provide innovative solutions to the beverage can, automotive and high-end specialty markets,” he says in the speech draft.

“Operating an integrated network of technically advanced rolling and recycling facilities across North America, South America, Europe and Asia, Novelis leverages its global manufacturing and recycling footprint to deliver consistent, high-quality products around the world,” Fisher explains.

He lays out his CEO beliefs that “a company’s purpose is something you uncover—not something that you create or declare. It has to be authentic to who you are as a company and as a culture. It has to ring true for everyone—from the C-Suite to the sales team to the employees on the front-lines.

“If you get it right, it will provide a significant competitive advantage,” he will tell the audience. “We all want purpose in our lives and we want our companies to have purpose, too…Beyond the bottom-line. We want to make sure that what we’re doing everyday has a positive impact,” on society, on families, the community and the environment.

Fisher will address having the right culture in place where all employees, from the executive floor to the shop floor, are empowered to pursue innovations and are allowed to fail without recourse. And, as a result, they will spur innovation while also being able to adapt to changing environments.

“It is imperative that we continue to innovate, alongside our customers, to deliver the highest quality, technically advanced aluminum solutions to the marketplace,” Fisher will say. “You’ve always got to be thinking about the next big idea. The next process advancement. The next alloy—even lighter, stronger, more durable. Because when the going gets tough, it will be innovation that helps differentiate your brand and your products from competitors.”

Fisher will also speak on the company’s commitment to sustainability. It “extends to how we partner with its stakeholders across the aluminum value chain.” He envisions tremendous opportunities for expansion through the use of lightweight, infinitely recyclable aluminum to help customers achieve sustainability goals while producing environmentally friendly products.

Fisher is a member of the board of directors for the Metro Atlanta Chamber Commerce as chair of the Global Commerce Council. He is a member of the Business Roundtable, an association of leading U.S. companies seeking to provide sound public policy. Throughout his career, he has held positions in finance and accounting, strategic planning and business development. He has spent 13 years consulting with and as part of management teams at various energy companies.

Fisher has a bachelor’s degree in finance and accounting from the University of Iowa and is a certified public accountant.

Having 24 facilities throughout the world, Novelis, Inc.’s Global Headquarters is located at 3560 Lenox Road NE, Suite 2000, in Buckhead.

The Terry Third Thursday event is from 7:00 AM to 9:00 AM. It will take place at Terry Executive Education Center, Live Oak Square, 3475 Lenox Road, Second Floor, Lobby Level, in Buckhead. Go Online to Terry Third Thursday for more information.