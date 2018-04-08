Series of murals along PATH400 designed to inspire walkers, joggers

People taking a walk on PATH400 in Old Ivy and Wieuca roads Buckhead these days may find their stroll in nature a bit more emotionally and mentally restorative thanks to a series of temporary new inspirational murals along the trail.

Local artists have created five works of art on large panels along the trail, sharing inspirational messages with those walking or jogging. The temporary art installations are part of Kaiser Permanente’s sponsorship of PATH400, and are the latest in a series of changing exhibits designed to make the trail experience more engaging.

“Livable Buckhead works with Kaiser Permanente to provide commute solutions for its employees, but this is our first PATH400 partnership and we’re very excited about it,” said Denise Starling, executive director of Livable Buckhead.

“Kaiser Permanente believes in the total health of not only its members, but the communities it serves,” said Mary Wilson, MD, president and executive medical director of the Kaiser Permanente medical group, “Because of that mission, PATH400 makes Kaiser Permanente’s alliance with Livable Buckhead a natural fit.”

Kaiser Permanente, already a partner in the development of the Atlanta BeltLine, sees PATH400 as another example of how community efforts can make neighborhoods healthier. “This is an exemplary model of how you can develop spaces that not only encourage physical activity – but nurture the mind and spirit as well,” Wilson explained.

Five artists from the Georgia Chalk Artists Guild – Chelsey Austin, Catherine Bozone, Katie Bush, Meg Mitchell and Jessi Queen – have rendered messages such as “You Are Loved,” “It’s Okay To Not Be Okay,” “You Make Everything Beautiful,” and “What We Think We Become” on 25-foot concrete panels in the sound wall that separates PATH400 from GA 400. The murals will be on display for approximately three months.

“We’ve worked with several of these artists on previous PATH400 art installations, and we’re excited to see their latest creations take shape,” said Starling. “This ongoing series of temporary artwork is a great way to bring the arts to Buckhead and to support local artists.”

For more information about PATH400 or to sign up to receive project updates, visit livablebuckhead.org.

–John Schaffner