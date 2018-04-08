Coalition donates profits from Guidebook ad sales to 3 civic groups

As it has done annually over the past 23 years, the Buckhead Coalition has distributed to local organizations part of this year’s ad revenue from the annual Buckhead Guidebook it publishes. This year the recipients were the Atlanta History Center, Buckhead Christian Ministry and Buckhead American Legion Post 140.

Whereas such a product would normally be a profit-center for its sponsor, uniquely the Coalition doesn’t take any of the funds but requires that the publisher share the income with selected civic groups. The $6,000 distributed to the three this year, the 23-year total to $155,500.

Pictured above, left to right, are Buckhead Coalition President Sam Massell, Atlanta History Center Vice President of Development Cheri Snyder, Buckhead Christian Ministry President and Chief Executive Officer Keeva Kase, and Buckhead American Legion Post 140 Commander Kenneth DeSimone.

The mission of the Coalition, incorporated in 1988, is to nurture the quality of life of those who live, visit, work, or play in Buckhead’s 28 square-mile boundary, and to help coordinate an orderly growth.

The Coalition’s civic services are provided free-of-charge, and its offices are located in Tower Place 100 Office Building. Membership of 100 is by invitation, with annual dues of $9,000.

–John Schaffner