Blue Heron Nature Preserve to celebrate Earth Day, Blueway Trail start

The 4th annual Earth Day Celebration at the Blue Heron Nature Preserve on Saturday, April 21, will feature the Blueway Trail Groundbreaking Ceremony at 1 p.m., kicking off the Blueway Trail Initiative.

District 7 City Council member Howard Shook, Atlanta’s Park Commissioner Amy Phuong and Park Pride Executive Director Michael Halicki will be participating in the event.

The Blueway Trail Initiative is a major project designed to connect the North Buckhead community through a system of trails.

Phase 1 focuses on expanding the Preserve’s internal system of soft trails to provide a continuous link thru the 30-acres of green space. The benefits will be enjoyed by preservevisitors, from neighborhood residents on a stroll with their pets to children who attend any number of the nature-based camps.

The Blueway Trail Initiative expands beyond the Blue Heron Preserve’s internal trails and includes plans to further connect the community in Phase 2. The Blueway Trail will grow west to connect with Chastain Park’s PATH and east to PATH 400 and the Atlanta BeltLine. Supporters of the Blueway Trail Initiative include the Woodruff Foundation, Park Pride and the Buckhead Coalition.

The groundbreaking ceremony is a part of the Earth Day Celebration. Visit bhnp.org/earthday to learn more.

–John Schaffner