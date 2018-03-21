Chastain Park Amphitheatre 2018 season tickets go on sale March 23

Chastain Park Amphitheatre is ready to crank back up the music—following renovations that began in November—announcing its 2018 Series A concert series, which starts a little later than usual this year on June 6 with a night of bluesy boogie rock from John Fogerty and ZZ Top.

Other shows are set to include Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant, crooner Harry Connick, Jr., a night of New Orleans music featuring Trombone Shorty and metro Atlanta’s own Indigo Girls.

Subscription tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. March 23 at Chastain’s website and by calling 404-233-2227. Series and mini-series tickets will be available through March 30.

Here’s a look at the Chastain Park Amphitheatre 2018 Series A Concert Series:

June 6. John Fogerty and ZZ Top Blues and Bayous Tour. 7 p.m.

Robert Plant & The Sensational Space Shifters. 8 p.m. (No tables/coolers/carry-ins.)

Harry Connick, Jr. 8 p.m.

Brandi Carlile. 6:30 p.m.

3 Doors Down/Collective Soul. 7 p.m.

Barenaked Ladies. 7 p.m.

Retro Futura (Belinda Carlisle, ABC, Modern English, Nick Heyward, Kajagoogoo's Limahl, Bow Wow Wow's Annabella). 7 p.m.

Indigo Girls. 8 p.m.

Culture Club, The B-52s, Thompson Twins' Tom Bailey. 7 p.m.

Culture Club, The B-52s, Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey. 7 p.m. 19. Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Threauxdown (with Galactic, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, New Breed Brass Band with special guests Cyril Neville and Walter “Wolfman” Washington). 7 p.m.

Renovations at the amphitheatre are ongoing and include new restroom facilities, new concessions, an expanded VIP area, a new courtyard, and a heightened stage for better views. They are scheduled to be complete just in time for the first concert on June 6.

