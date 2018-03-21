AJC editor Kevin Riley to discuss today’s media world at BBA meeting

Kevin Riley, editor of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since January 2011, will speak to the Buckhead Business Association on an “Inside look into the making of local journalism at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and what’s really going on in today’s media world.”

Riley will speak during the BBA’s weekly breakfast meeting Thursday (March 22) at 7:30 a.m. at The City Club of Buckhead, located on the 18th floor of the office building at 3343 Peachtree

Road.

Riley is a long-time employee of Cox Enterprises, which owns the Journal-Constitution. He started his career in 1983 at the Dayton Daily News in Ohio while a student at the University of Dayton. He also writes a column in Sunday editions of the Journal-Constitution.

During his time in Atlanta, he has led a rejuvenation of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution with an emphasis on investigative and watchdog journalism. The newspaper was named a finalist for The Pulitzer Prize in National Reporting in 2017.

The AJC won the Scripps Howard Foundation Award for Investigative Reporting in 2017, the 2012 Hillman Prize for Newspaper Journalism, and was a finalist for the 2013 and 2017 Goldsmith Investigative Reporting Prize, awarded by Harvard University. It also won the 2017 Peabody-Facebook Futures of Media Award.

Riley has emphasized the AJC’s “digital audience-first” approach to coverage, including hyper-local content focused on communities, and he has maintained the largest reporting staff covering Georgia’s governor, legislature and state government. He was named one of “Atlanta’s 55 Most Powerful” people by Atlanta Magazine.

On April 4, 1968, America and Atlanta lost one of its greatest citizens, The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., to an assassin’s bullet. The tragedy and its aftermath were documented by The Atlanta Journal and The Atlanta Constitution.

Over the coming weeks, the AJC will revisit 1968 and take you deep into that important chapter of our country’s story, Dr. King’s legacy and Atlanta’s place in history. On Toni Wednesday, April 4, the AJC will publish a special 12-page commemorative section. Riley likely will further discuss this.

He is a native of Cleveland, Ohio and is married to Tracy, his wife of 31 years. They have three children.

The cost of the BBA meeting is $10 for BBA members who preregister and $12 at the door. The cost for guests and visitors is $20 and includes continental breakfast and validated self-parking.