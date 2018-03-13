Houston’s restaurant on Lenox Road to close March 31 after 40 years

The Houston’s restaurant on Lenox Road, which has been a dining staple in Buckhead for almost four decades, is closing its doors March 31, according to parent company Hillstone Restaurant Group, due to being unable to secure a long term lease agreement.

The Lenox Houston’s was one of Atlanta’s top 10 restaurants, according to Atlanta Business Chronicle’s Book of Lists. In 2016, its total sales reached $9.45 million. Two Houston’s remain in Georgia, both in Buckhead. One is on Peachtree Road and the other on Northside Parkway.

Hillstone Restaurant Group sent the following statement to Atlanta Business Chronicle:

“The Lenox Houston’s opened in August of 1978 and was the second location after the first opened in Nashville in 1977. Our lease was nearing a conclusion and discussions with the lessor did not yield a long-term agreement. Thank you to all our guests we have had the privilege of serving for nearly 40 years. Each member of our valued staff has been given the opportunity to continue with the company.”

There was no indication what might replace Houston’s on the prime Buckhead real estate, located across Lenox Road from Lenox Square mall.

–John Schaffner